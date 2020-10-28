Central Kentucky sheriff’s deputy ordered to take down ‘degrading and demeaning’ Facebook post

File photo

A Jessamine County deputy was ordered Tuesday night to take down a Facebook post that the sheriff said was “degrading and demeaning.”

The deputy who posted the offending video on his personal Facebook page was not named, and details about the content of the video were not provided. But the post said Sheriff Kevin Corman strives to provide services “free of discrimination” and services that “reflect equality.”

The sheriff apologized, saying “the behavior in question will be addressed and additional training will be provided.”

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office announced the incident in a post on Facebook.

“Earlier this evening a deputy sheriff employed by this department posted a video to their personal Facebook page that had content that is degrading and demeaning. As the sheriff of Jessamine County I would like to assure you this type of behavior is not condoned and will not be tolerated by this office,” the post stated. “As sheriff, I strive to provide services to Jessamine County free of discrimination and that reflects equality.

“As part of our policy regarding social media usage I immediately ordered the deputy to remove the post and the content was removed from his page. The behavior in question will be addressed and additional training will be provided to insure no future incidents like these occur. Please accept my sincere apology for the unprofessional and derogatory content of the deputy’s post.”

While several commenters applauded the sheriff’s quick response, a few questioned the decision to restrict a deputy’s personal page.