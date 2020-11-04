Booze won big Tuesday. Jessamine County, Stanford overwhelmingly vote yes to go ‘wet’

Alcohol sales now allowed in Jessamine County and the city of Stanford. NYT

In a general election with a lot of uncertainty and close races, voters in Jessamine County and the city of Stanford overwhelmingly agreed on one thing: They no longer wanted to live in a place that doesn’t sell alcohol.

In Jessamine County, 72 percent of voters said they approved of alcohol sales in the county. Twenty eight percent voted against, according to unofficial results. The city of Nicholasville, the Jessamine County seat, already allows alcohol sales.

The referendum does not apply to the city of Wilmore, which is still dry.

Fayette County residents will likely benefit from Jessamine County’s vote. The Bellerive Plaza, just over the Fayette County line on Harrodsburg Road, is in Jessamine County. That means Kroger and other restaurants — or potential restaurants —in that shopping plaza will be able to sell or serve alcohol by the glass.

Brannon Crossing, also just over the Fayette County line on Nicholasville Road, is in the city of Nicholasville. Restaurants and businesses there can sell alcohol.

Voters in Stanford also voted overwhelmingly to allow alcohol sales in the Lincoln County town of approximately 3,686 people. Preliminary vote totals show 61 percent of voters approved of alcohol sales with 39 percent voting no.

Jessamine County and Stanford elected leaders will have to draft and pass local ordinances allowing for alcohol sales. Those will go to state Alcohol Beverage Control officials for final sign-offs and approval of licenses.

Daryl Day, the Lincoln County attorney, said that process takes time.

“It’s unlikely that we will see alcohol served in Stanford for at least six months,” Day said.

Day said a local historian told him the last time alcohol was sold in Stanford was in 1937.

“The last time you could buy a drink in Stanford was 83 years ago,” Day said.