Victim dies after suffering burns in explosion at Central Kentucky construction site

Getty Images

One of the victims in a Nicholasville explosion at a construction site has died, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The explosion happened Wednesday morning when the man was working on a dump truck at a construction site, Nicholasville police previously told the Herald-Leader. He had severe, life-threatening burns, Sgt. Kevin Grimes said. Nicholasville police and Lexington police coordinated to try to rush the victim to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

He was later flown to a Cincinnati hospital, according to WKYT. He died at the hospital. He was identified as Jim Padgett.

Another man suffered burns to his lower body and was hospitalized, according to LEX18.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion, Grimes said. Investigators were working to determine the cause.

