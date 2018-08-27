Kentucky State Police confirm one killed in officer-involved shooting near Richmond hotel

Kentucky State Police confirm that there has been a fatal officer-involved shooting outside a hotel near a busy shopping area in Richmond.
The shooting, which involved state police, occurred outside TownePlace Suites off of Barnes Mill Road near Interstate 75, Trooper Robert Purdy said Monday. He said no officers were injured in the shooting.
A person was killed in the shooting, according to Purdy. The name of the person killed has not yet been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
