Kentucky woman used her bowels to resist deputy, police say. He got ‘waste’ on his face.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault after she “intentionally released her bowels in an upward motion” at a Madison County sheriff’s deputy who was attempting to arrest her on Friday evening.
Amanda Rochelle Peters, 26, of Livingston is currently in the Madison County Detention Center on identity theft, giving officers false information, resisting arrest and assault charges.
According to an arrest citation, a Madison County sheriff’s deputy was attempting to arrest Peters on an outstanding warrant from Rockcastle County.
When the deputy entered the Madison County home where Peters was located, she locked herself in the bathroom. The citation said Peters then prevented the deputy from arresting her by using physical force before defecating on him “causing said bodily waste to land on the face, arms and legs of this deputy,” the citation said.
