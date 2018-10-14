Police searching for missing 3-year-old in Madison County

Police in Madison County are searching for a 3-year-old girl who walked away from her home Sunday afternoon.
Eden Hines walked away from the Mallory Springs Road home just before 1:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy said on social media. She was last seen walking toward Red Lick Road.
Eden was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with stars on it, blue jeans and a pair of blue rain boots, Purdy said. People in the area are being asked to check around their homes and inside their outbuildings, sheds or barns.
As of about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a large group of volunteers had gathered at Red Lick Baptist Church to help with the search, Purdy said. At that point, they did not any more volunteers.
A Lexington police helicopter was sent to Madison County to help with the search, Lexington police Lt. Scott May said. From the air, investigators are able to see a larger area and use thermal imaging to see in low light, he said.
At 8 p.m., state police reported that Eden was still missing. Everyone in the Red Lick Road area is being asked to check security and game cameras for any pictures of Eden captured since about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Purdy said.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 859-623-2404.
