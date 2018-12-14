Fatal crash involving pedestrian shuts down I-75 in Madison County

Kentucky State Police were urging drivers to avoid southbound Interstate 75 in Madison County Friday night because of a fatal crash.
A woman who was outside a vehicle died after being hit by a vehicle near the Rockcastle/Madison County line, according to state police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police were investigating to determine why the woman was on the road.
“Expect long delays,” Trooper Robert Purdy said in a video posted on Twitter.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He said traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 25 in Berea and onto the left shoulder of I-75 at mile marker 73.
Comments