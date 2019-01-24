Madison County

Richmond man accused of nearly 30 sex crimes, including child porn possession

By Mike Stunson

January 24, 2019 10:19 AM

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme
By
Up Next
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme
By

A 26-year-old Richmond man has been indicted by a Madison County grand jury on nearly 30 counts of alleged sex and pornography crimes involving minors, according to the attorney general’s office.

Dylan Minch was arrested Oct. 30 following an investigation from Andy Beshear’s Cyber Crimes Unit, according to a release from the attorney general. In a search, investigators found electronic devices that contained files of children engaged in sexual acts.

Forensic evidence revealed additional images of Minch engaging in acts that investigators felt warranted sex crime charges aside from the initial counts of child porn possession, Beshear’s office stated.

In addition to 20 counts of possession of child porn, Minch was indicted Jan. 17 with one count of first-degree sexual abuse and eight counts of the use of a minor under 16 years of age in a sex performance.

He was taken to the Madison County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

“We were able to take one more child predator off the streets and make our communities a little bit safer for our children,” said Beshear, who is also running for governor.

  Comments  