Search ends in Madison County for missing Winchester woman

The search for a missing Clark County woman was called off Thursday morning after a body was found near Lake Reba in Madison County, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
Amanda Bailey, 26, of Winchester was last seen walking Monday afternoon in the area of Ky. 52 (Irvine Road) around Catalpa Loop/Concord Road, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Bailey’s family has been notified, but the coroner has not made an identification yet, WKYT reported.
The body will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort, the station said.
