Fatal crash blocks part of interstate in Madison County.

One lane of Interstate 75 northbound in Madison County is closed following a fatal crash Wednesday morning, according to the Lexington Division of Emergency Management.
The collision occurred at the 84 mile marker, just pass U.S. 25, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. One person is reportedly dead.
The right lane will be blocked for around two hours.
This story will be updated.
