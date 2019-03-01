Kentucky father, uncle accused of using shock collar on 4-year-old to teach him a lesson

A Berea father and his brother were charged Thursday after a dog shock collar was used as punishment on a 4-year-old boy.
Luke Sampson, 35, allegedy allowed his brother, 42-year-old Theodore Sampson, to put a shock collar on his son. The collar was intended for a dog, police said.
The father than encouraged his older brother to begin shocking the boy “in order to teach the victim a lesson via cruel punishment,” according to an arrest citation.
Theodore Sampson then shocked the boy, according to the complaint warrant. The incident caused the boy “excessive harm,” court records said.
Both brothers were charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 years of age or under. They were placed in the Madison County Detention Center.
