Pregnant woman shot in Central Kentucky. Baby delivered at the hospital.

Police are searching for a man after a pregnant woman was shot early Friday morning in Richmond.

Around 12:15 a.m. Friday, Richmond Police responded to reports of gunshots fired in the area of East Main Street and Short Street, where they found a female victim with a gunshot wound, police said.

The woman, identified as Kalin L. Burton, of Richmond, was transported to a Lexington hospital, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The baby was delivered at the hospital and Burton is being treated for her injuries, police said. Both are expected to survive, according to WKYT.

Tyler J. Gibbs has been identified as a possible suspect, police said. A witness told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, the suspect and victim knew one another.

Richmond Police are calling it an attempted murder investigation.

If anyone has any information about the case or the whereabouts of Gibbs, contact the Richmond Police Department at 859-624-4776.