53-year-old Richmond man dies after SUV crashes into moped

A 53-year-old man died early Friday after an SUV-moped crash in Madison County.

The wreck occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Main Street at Third Street in Richmond, according to Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. Two people on the moped were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries, the coroner said.

One of the victims, a 53-year-old man, died at 12:06 a.m. at the hospital, Cornelison said. It’s not clear if he was the driver or passenger on the moped.

The other person on the moped was sent to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to Cornelison.

The crash remains under investigation by Richmond police.