Former Madison County teacher allegedly sent explicit photos to former student

Jordan Chapman, a former teacher at Grayson and Madison county, allegedly sent explicit photos to a 17-year-old. WKYT

A former Madison County high school teacher was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly sent an explicit photo to a former student, according to Kentucky State Police.

Jordan Chapman, 26, who taught at Madison Southern from 2015 to 2018, has been charged with distributing obscene matter to minors, Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy said.

Chapman reportedly sent photos and videos exposing his genitals to a 17-year-old. Purdy said the incident occurred in December 2018 after Chapman made contact with a former student over social media.

At the time, Chapman was not working at Madison Southern. Caryn Lewis, public information officer for Grayson County Schools, said Chapman briefly worked within Grayson County Schools from July 2018 to February 2019.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lewis added the 17-year-old involved was not a Grayson County School student.

Chapman was released from Madison County Detention Center on a $1,000 cash bail bond, but is required to not make contact with the minor involved, according to the citation report.