Kentucky man accused of kidnapping young nieces, driving recklessly. Taser didn’t help.

Danny Marcum Madison County Detention Center

A 36-year-old man faces more than 20 charges after he allegedly kidnapped his juvenile nieces, drove recklessly with them throughout Madison County and refused to release one of the girls while an officer used a Taser on him.

Multiple agencies received calls Sunday afternoon about a man driving dangerously and into oncoming traffic, according to an arrest citation. Danny Marcum, who was charged with kidnapping and wanton endangerment, allegedly struck a vehicle on Interstate 75 and started driving off the interstate toward downtown Richmond, the Madison County sheriff’s department said.

When he made his way downtown, Marcum allegedly stopped in the middle of the road to confront another driver, the sheriff’s department said. Marcum told the motorist he would “kill him,” before Marcum drove into the yard of a nearby church, nearly striking two elderly people, according to an arrest citation.





Marcum drove over a Central Bank parking sign before multiple law enforcement agencies made contact with him, according to an arresting deputy. Marcum was highly intoxicated and was screaming that there was someone in the trunk of the vehicle who was “trying to kill him,” despite no one in the trunk, according to court records.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A sheriff’s deputy suspected Marcum was on meth due to his erratic and hyper condition.

Two juvenile nieces, ages 3 and 6, were with Marcum. The young girls were allegedly kidnapped and were not in child seats or restraints in the vehicle that Marcum stole, an arrest citation states.

Marcum screamed that police were not going to take his nieces, and one of them had to be physically removed from the suspect’s arms, the sheriff’s department said. A Taser was used multiple times to no effect. An arresting officer had to strike Marcum with a Taser in order to get him to let go of her, court records said.

“Officers/deputies had to wrench the girl away because (Marcum) was adamantly holding on to her — it appeared that he was seriously going to injure her or worse, by his actions,” according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

The nieces were eventually released to their father after state social services became involved, according to court records.

While at Baptist Health Richmond, Marcum refused to give his blood to an arresting deputy, claiming he had “already given some to the hospital,” the sheriff’s department said.

In addition to two kidnapping counts and five counts of wanton endangerment, Marcum was charged with two counts of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. He was placed in the Madison County Detention Center.