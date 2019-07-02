Woman dead, man injured in Madison County crash

A woman died and a man was hospitalized after a crash in Madison County Tuesday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police said a Toyota Highlander was turning left into a driveway on Irvine Road when it collided with an eastbound Toyota Camry just after 1:50 p.m.

A passenger in the Camry, Donna R. Marcum, 56, of Irvine, died at the scene. The Camry’s driver, Farris Marcum, 57, of Irvine, was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

State police said the crash happened near Bybee Loop Road.