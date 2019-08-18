Kentucky State Police investigating after body found near Madison County road

Kentucky State Police are investigating after what is believed to be the remains of an “unidentified female” have been recovered near the side of a road near the Kentucky River, according to police and media reports.

The body was found after police were notified at about 9 p.m. Saturday of possible human remains off Kentucky Highway 2328, also known as Old Lexington Road, in northern Madison County, according to state police. Foul play is suspected, according to state police Trooper Robert Purdy.

The body was found near Old Clays Ferry Bridge and the Fayette and Madison county line, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The remains of the female, whose age was not released, have been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification and an autopsy, according to state police.

Anyone with information related to the investigation or to the person’s identity is asked to call the Kentucky State Police Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.