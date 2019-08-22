Madison County
Former Central Kentucky magistrate candidate accused of asking juvenile for sexual images
A former Central Bank employee who ran for a Madison County magistrate last year was indicted by a grand jury on child sex charges, according to Kentucky State Police.
Scott Johnson, 48, allegedly created an account on a popular app and used his profile to communicate and ask a juvenile for sexual images, according to Kentucky State Police.
He was indicted by a Madison County grand jury and charged with seven counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance; seven counts of child porn possession; two counts of evidence tampering; prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor; and seven counts of distributing obscene matter.
According to the Richmond Register, Johnson was a Democratic candidate last year for magistrate in the county’s second district. He won the primary before ultimately losing to Roger Barger in the general election.
Johnson worked for Central Bank while running for office and also served on the Richmond Chamber of Commerce Board, the Richmond Register reported. According to Johnson’s LinkedIn page, he had been an assistant vice president with Central Bank and had worked 22 years in the banking industry.
Johnson was arrested Wednesday and placed in the Madison County Detention Center.
