Kentucky Interstate 75 shut down in Richmond after crash reportedly injures two deputies

Interstate 75 northbound in Madison County was temporarily shut down Friday following a crash that injured two Madison County sheriff deputies, according to media reports.

The crash occurred near the 87-mile marker, which is the Ky. 87 exit for Richmond and Lancaster, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. A detour was set up at that exit to get back on the interstate from U.S. 25, the transportation cabinet said.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, said three vehicles were involved in the collision, including a Madison County sheriff’s cruiser.

Two deputies were conducting a traffic stop when another car crashed into their cruiser, according to LEX 18’s Claire Kopsky. Both deputies were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, she reported. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The interstate could be closed for up to two hours, according to WKYT.