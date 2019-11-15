Madison County

Kentucky Interstate 75 shut down in Richmond after crash reportedly injures two deputies

Interstate 75 northbound in Madison County was temporarily shut down Friday following a crash that injured two Madison County sheriff deputies, according to media reports.

The crash occurred near the 87-mile marker, which is the Ky. 87 exit for Richmond and Lancaster, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. A detour was set up at that exit to get back on the interstate from U.S. 25, the transportation cabinet said.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, said three vehicles were involved in the collision, including a Madison County sheriff’s cruiser.

Two deputies were conducting a traffic stop when another car crashed into their cruiser, according to LEX 18’s Claire Kopsky. Both deputies were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, she reported. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

The interstate could be closed for up to two hours, according to WKYT.

Mike Stunson
Mike Stunson covers breaking news and real-time news for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He is a 2011 Western Kentucky University graduate who has previously worked at the Paducah Sun and Madisonville Messenger as a sports reporter.
