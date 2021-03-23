‘She may need our help.’ Central Kentucky cops look for woman who may be in distress

Richmond police were searching for an injured woman who may be in distress after trying to flee from a male.

The woman was seen on Waffle House surveillance footage with injuries trying to flee from the man, police said Monday. After she left the Waffle House, which was located on North Keeneland Drive, she fled from a red Chrysler, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene but couldn’t find her or the car. Police didn’t disclose further information but said “she may need our help.”

“We are asking for the public’s help to identify this female or the vehicle,” police said. “We want to make sure she is safe and does not need our help.”

Anyone with information about the subject was asked to call Richmond police at (859) 624-4776 or email investigators at detective@richmond.ky.us.