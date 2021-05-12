Central Kentucky police looking for suspect in a homicide after finding a dead body

The Richmond Police Department on Wednesday identified an “armed and dangerous” suspect who is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation.

Hector Hernandez-Diaz, who may also go by Hector Diaz-Hernandez, is wanted in connection to a killing which Richmond police began investigating Wednesday morning. The 40-year-old man is believed to be operating a silver passenger car, according to police. Investigators didn’t have further information about the car.

Anyone with information about Hernandez-Diaz was asked to contact Richmond investigators at (859) 624-4776 or detective@richmond.ky.us

The homicide investigation was launched Wednesday morning in Richmond after police found a body.

The Richmond Police Department received information about a dead person in the area of Four Mile Avenue, near Danielle Court and Estill Avenue, according to Assistant Chief Rodney Richardson. Police responded to the area and found the person, who hasn’t yet been identified.

Investigators were gathering information Wednesday morning, but Richardson said it’s “obvious enough” that there was foul play involved. Investigators obtained a search warrant to execute Wednesday morning, Richardson said, and Lexington police had been helping Richmond.

Police on Wednesday shut down Four Mile Avenue at Danielle Court and Estill Avenue in order to carry out the homicide investigation. Officers asked people to avoid the area.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.