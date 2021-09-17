$80,000 in cash plus substantial amounts of drugs get Richmond man decades in prison

A 57-year-old Richmond resident has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing a significant amount of drugs, according to the U.S. attorney’s office..

John Lawson was found guilty in May of distributing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, distributing heroin, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of firearms by a convicted felon. He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove.

According to testimony, Lawson was arrested during a traffic stop, during which officers located drug paraphernalia, a loaded gun and more than $23,000. Subsequent search warrants at Lawson’s home in Madison County uncovered more than a pound of methamphetamine, an additional $57,000, several firearms and thousands of Xanax pills.

Lawson must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence, according to federal law. He must be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years after his release.

An investigation was conducted by the DEA, the Madison County AHIDTA Task Force, the Richmond Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 1:38 PM.