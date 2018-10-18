Deputy Morales returns home

Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales, who remains paralyzed after being shot in the arrest of a bank robbery suspect in September, received an escort as he returned home after weeks in a hospital. Hundreds lined the route to show support.
‘The suspect has a distinctive walk’

Georgetown police posted a video on Facebook hoping someone would identify a suspect in a Liquor Mart robbery. That suspect prompted a chase in Lexington Tuesday that ended with a crash on the University of Kentucky campus.

One burned in Georgetown fire

Firefighters from Georgetown and Scott County fire departments battled a large fire at a mini storage facility on Cherry Blossom Way in Georgetown, Ky. At least one person was burned in the fire, which started about 7:15 a.m. Herald-Leader video

