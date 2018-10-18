Deputy Morales returns home

Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales, who remains paralyzed after being shot in the arrest of a bank robbery suspect in September, received an escort as he returned home after weeks in a hospital. Hundreds lined the route to show support.
A Scott County sheriff’s deputy was in critical condition Wednesday after being involved in a shooting late Tuesday night that left a fugitive from Florida dead at an I-75 rest area, according to Kentucky State Police.
Georgetown police blocked the entrance to a northbound I-75 exit 127 rest area Wednesday ( Sept. 12, 2018) as police investigated an officer-involved shooting that left a fugitive dead and a deputy in critical condition.
Georgetown police posted a video on Facebook hoping someone would identify a suspect in a Liquor Mart robbery. That suspect prompted a chase in Lexington Tuesday that ended with a crash on the University of Kentucky campus.
A woman who died in a Georgetown house explosion and fire is suspected of setting the blaze, said Georgetown Fire Chief John Ward and fire investigator Capt. Wes Broderick in a Thursday press conference. The explosions were likely unintentional.
Two trains crashed and spilled cars sideways across tracks and on nearby hills in Scott County March 18. The derailment forced the temporary evacuations of nearby residents until authorities could assess if hazardous materials were dumped.
The railroad crossing on Lisle Road in Scott County was briefly opened then closed again Monday as railroad cars were moved near the site of an overnight derailment. Two trains collided and a derailment occurred.
Firefighters from Georgetown and Scott County fire departments battled a large fire at a mini storage facility on Cherry Blossom Way in Georgetown, Ky. At least one person was burned in the fire, which started about 7:15 a.m. Herald-Leader video