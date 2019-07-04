Jim Beam still burns in warehouse fire debris. Rain limits bourbon’s effects in river

Drone video: Firefighters continue to battle fire at a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford Co. Aerial footage of firefighters continuing to battle a fire at a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County, Kentucky on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Aerial footage of firefighters continuing to battle a fire at a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County, Kentucky on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Rain and rising Kentucky River levels helped dilute potentially toxic runoff from a Jim Beam warehouse blaze, but the alcohol continued Thursday to fuel a fire in the remains of the bourbon storage building.

Drew Chandler, the Woodford County Emergency Management director, said that “a pool of bourbon under the debris” continued to burn Thursday under the watch of an emergency crew on scene.

The controlled flames will be left to burn out on their own as early firefighting efforts involving water may have contributed to bourbon-filled runoff that could prove environmentally dangerous, Chandler said. The warehouse held 45,000 barrels of “relatively young whiskey from the Jim Beam mash bill,” according to Jim Beam.

“At this point, the only thing left burning is the distilled spirits, so it’s a clean burn and there is less impact to the atmosphere than there would be if there were attempts to extinguish the fire with water,” Chandler told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, the Kentucky River rose 6 inches on Wednesday night. The rising water may have helped dilute bourbon runoff from the warehouse, which is near Woodford-Franklin county line.

Two Jim Beam bourbon warehouses in Woodford County, Kentucky, caught fire on the night of July 2, 2019. Each warehouse has around 40,000 barrels of bourbon and while flames were put out in one of them, the first warehouse continued to burn.

The complete environmental impact of the fire’s runoff on the river and nearby tributaries is unclear. Representatives from the federal Environmental Protection Agency remained on the scene Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet took to Facebook to warn “recreational users of the Kentucky River” to be cautious in the area. Although recreational activity along the river was not been prohibited entirely, possible river goers were warned of several possible adverse conditions.

“Runoff from the bourbon fire will create conditions that include water discoloration, foaming and an odor, as well as low dissolved oxygen levels, which could have a serious impact on the aquatic life in the river, including substantial fish kills,” the post reads.

No injuries have been reported.

It’s not known how much bourbon reached the Kentucky River.

The fire was initially blamed on lightning, and the National Weather Service confirmed that a storm with lightning strikes occurred in the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday.