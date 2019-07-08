The Jim Beam fire is out, but the bourbon runoff spreads to the Ohio River

Fire at bourbon warehouse leads to fish kill in Kentucky River A fire at a warehouse containing Jim Beam bourbon in Versailles, Kentucky has led to a mass fish kill in the Kentucky River, caused by alcoholic runoff. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said on a 23-mile alcohol plume had caused the kill. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fire at a warehouse containing Jim Beam bourbon in Versailles, Kentucky has led to a mass fish kill in the Kentucky River, caused by alcoholic runoff. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said on a 23-mile alcohol plume had caused the kill.

A fire that began Tuesday night at the Jim Beam warehouse is out, but environmental impacts are spreading throughout waterways as alcohol runoff on the Kentucky River reaches about 23 miles.

Bourbon tainted water was expected to reach the Ohio River early Monday morning, according to a Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Facebook post. As the alcohol reaches the larger body of water, it is expected to dissipate. However, the cabinet warned some aquatic life may be impacted.

As of Sunday, the fire at the warehouse was out and had little impact on Glenns Creek, according to the post. Cleanup at the warehouse will continue

The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will continue to count dead fish and conduct wildlife assessments on the Kentucky River, according to the post. Additionally, aeration of the river will continue to maintain oxygen levels in the water.

Last week, the state Energy and Environment Cabinet warned people to use caution when consuming “distressed fish,” and said to not consume already dead or dying fish. Fishing and recreational use of the river is not prohibited, but users are encouraged to use caution.

Water quality assessments were scheduled for Monday, according to the post.

Franklin and Owen County Emergency Management, Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Beam Suntory representatives will work together to define the location and length of the alcohol runoff through real-time water quality tests, according to the post.

The fire destroyed 45,000 barrels of “relatively young” whiskey, according to a Jim Beam statement. This translates to 1.89 million gallons of bourbon. Due to the age of the whiskey, the company said availability is not expected to be impacted.