Versailles passes fairness ordinance, becoming 14th Kentucky city with the law

The city of Versailles on Tuesday became the 14th Kentucky city to pass a fairness ordinance.

The Versailles city council passed the ordinance 3 to 2, with council members Mary Bradley, Laura Dake and Gary Jones voting for and council members Ken Kerkhoff and Fred Siegelman voting against.

The ordinance prohibits discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodation based on sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, familial status or disability. The ordinance provides for exemptions as well as penalties for violation.

“I’ve always thought Versailles was a welcoming community, and this is just one more step in that direction,” said Mayor Brian Traugott.

The Fairness Campaign, which shared video of the vote on its Facebook page, said Versailles is the fourth city to pass a fairness ordinance this year. Georgetown passed an ordinance last month, while Dayton and Henderson passed the ordinances in August and May, respectively.

Louisville and Lexington have had the ordinances since 1999. Other cities with fairness ordinances include Covington, Vicco, Frankfort, Morehead, Danville, Midway, Paducah, Maysville and Henderson.