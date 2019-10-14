Kentucky man accused of stabbing his wife up to 30 times

SHARE COPY LINK

A Woodford County man is scheduled to appear in court Monday on charges that he stabbed his wife up to 30 times in early October.

Kenneth Doug McDaniel, 31, of Midway, was booked into the Woodford County Detention Center on Friday after being found in Indiana and extradited back to Kentucky, according to jail and court records.

McDaniel is accused of stabbing his wife several times on Sunday, Oct. 6. According to WKYT, officers found the victim on the floor of a bedroom with multiple stab wounds. The woman was able to call police and say “he’s going to kill me.” She also identified her attacker as her husband.

Court records indicate the woman was able to survive the attack and was taken to the hospital for surgery.

McDaniel was charged with one count of assault. He is being held on $100,000 full cash bond, according to jail records.