Woodford crash kills two young adult men, injures a third

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Leestown Road in Woodford County killed two and injured one, police said.

Police responded to the wreck near the Franklin county line about 7 a.m., said Versailles Assistant Police Chief Rob Young.

One person in each vehicle died, Young said. Two people were in one vehicle and the driver survived. That driver was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. All three were young adult males.

The road was shut down to investigate.