Police hope video will help find truck that injured man at Central Kentucky rest area

Versailles Police Department

Versailles police have asked for the public’s help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer in a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a man at a rest area along Interstate 64 last month.

Police released dash cam video on Facebook Friday that shows the white semitruck backing up and then driving away from the scene at about 2:15 p.m. June 22. The truck headed westbound on I-64.

The man who was injured was Gerald Sapp, according to a GoFundMe account set up by his family.

Sapp had pulled over at the rest stop at mile marker 60 in Midway to check his oil, his daughter, Angela Taylor, wrote on the website. He was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck and pulling a car hauler, and he pulled into the area with transfer trucks, she said.

While Sapp had his hood up and was checking his oil, the tractor-trailer “backed up and hit my dad in the back with his trailer, crushing him in between the semi truck trailer and the bumper of his own vehicle. He pushed my dad’s truck back approximately 40ft and with enough force that it pushed the radiator fan into the motor,” Taylor wrote.

She said both of Sapp’s femurs were broken, his pelvis was crushed and he had compound fractures in both lower legs. She said Sapp is a veteran who runs his own business.

Sapp is being cared for in the trauma unit at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Taylor told television station WATE in Knoxville. Sapp is from Morristown, Tenn., the station reported.

Versailles police asked that anyone with information about the hit-and-run collision to contact Sgt. Anthony Conner at (859) 873-3126.