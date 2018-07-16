Juvenile used social media to set up drug buy. He got attacked in his Lexington home.

A Lexington juvenile who attempted to buy drugs from someone he met on social media was robbed and assaulted at his home by the “dealer” and three other suspects, police said.
The incident happened around 2:43 a.m. at a home on Tatesbrook Drive, between Tates Creek and Armstrong Mill roads; the juvenile opened the front door to the dealer, according to Lexington police.
Four suspects entered the home and assaulted the juvenile and left the home with stolen cash, police said. The juvenile suffered minor injuries.
Police did not say which social media the victim used to arrange the purchase.
Police did not have any information about the four suspects. WKYT reported that two of the suspects were Lexington high school students.
No arrests have been made.
