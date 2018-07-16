He faces murder charge in bus driver’s death. But child porn put Georgetown man in prison.

A Georgetown man is headed to federal prison on a child pornography charge before he goes on trial in the 2010 murder and robbery of a former Scott County bus driver.
Nicholas Aaron Willinger, 34, was sentenced Monday to 190 months — more than 15 years — after admitting that he knowingly received images of child pornography on his laptop computer.
A forensic examination of Willinger’s computer revealed 56 child porn videos, including 11 depicting children under the age of 6 and four videos that depicted “sadistic or masochistic conduct.”
Willinger, 34, was indicted in 2014 on charges of murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in connection with the slaying of former school bus driver Glenda Sue Jones in Scott County.
Jones, 68, was found dead in her house near Sadieville on Feb. 4, 2010. The county coroner found that she died of blunt-force trauma to the head. The indictment said Willinger broke into Jones’ home, robbed and injured her.
Pat Molloy, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Scott County, said the state intends to move forward with the prosecution of Willinger on the murder, robbery and burglary charges.
In 2016, prosecutors informed Willinger’s defense that Kentucky State Police had lost a binder containing reports from the lead detective investigating the murder. That information would normally be available to the defense. But a Scott circuit judge denied a defense motion to dismiss the case against Willinger.
Willinger was briefly released with an ankle monitor but was then arrested again after the federal indictment was returned.
Willinger wasn’t indicted on the federal child-porn charges until early this year. His defense attorney James Inman said in court that Willinger could have been arrested on the child-porn offenses in 2014, but wasn’t officially charged with them until the homicide “prosecution fell apart.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney David Marye, who prosecuted the child porn case in federal court, had no comment.
Willinger had pleaded guilty in March to one count of receipt of child porn. Another count of knowingly possessing child porn was dismissed at Monday’s sentencing.
Before sentencing, Willinger told U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood that he knew he must be punished.
“I just want to be able to get out and take care of my mom before she passes away,” Willinger said.
Willinger must serve 85 percent of his federal prison sentence. Once he gets out of prison, he will be on supervised release for life.
He must also register as a sex offender.
During a hearing before final sentencing, there was testimony that Willinger had been sexually abused as a child.
Hood said Willinger’s childhood experience was “horrific.”
“What happened to you as a child should not happen to any child,” Hood said.
