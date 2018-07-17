‘You wanna play with my son, i got urs.’ Man accused of kidnapping girlfriend’s 8-year-old

A Frankfort man kidnapped an 8-year-old boy on Sunday, police said, because his girlfriend, the child’s mother, wouldn’t let the man take her other son out of state.
Xavier Davon Smith, 25, got into an argument with the mother of his 10-day-old son because he wanted to take the baby to Michigan, according to a citation filed in Franklin District Court by the Frankfort police.
When the mother refused to let him take the baby, Smith allegedly assaulted her and tried to drive away with the infant. Police said the mother “was able to get her 8-year-old son into the house and get into the vehicle with the 10-day-old” and Smith.
Police said Smith drove around with the woman and baby until the woman “was able to grab the child and exit the vehicle.” She ran into a Taco Bell and called police, but Smith came into the restaurant and began yelling at her and the customers, police said.
Smith left in his girlfriend’s Cadillac Escalade and went to their residence on Wildwood Place, where he took her 8-year-old and fled, according to police.
He sent the mother a text message saying, “you wanna play with my son, i got urs,” police said.
Police “pinged” Smith’s phone and found him with the boy on Ridgeview Drive in Frankfort. He was arrested just after 8p.m. Sunday and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center.
The 8-year-old was returned to his mother.
Smith is charged with kidnapping a minor and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
The woman had sustained injuries to her hands and scratches on her legs from the assault by Smith.
