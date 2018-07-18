Officer finds Kentucky mother passed out in car with 11-month old crying in back seat

A Louisville mother is accused of passing out in her vehicle with her 11-month-old child in the back seat, according to court records.
A Louisville police officer found 21-year-old Julia Hardin in her vehicle with the door open not responding to verbal commands early Wednesday, her citation shows.
The crying child was soaking wet and appeared exhausted from crying, police said. A large piece of taffy was also found inside the baby’s mouth, according to her citation.
When police awoke Hardin, she was “confused and not making logical sense” and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to court records. Officers also said they found empty alcohol containers inside the vehicle.
Child Protective Services were notified of the incident, Hardin’s citation shows. Hardin was arrested on a wanton endangerment charge and placed in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
