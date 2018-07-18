Police searching for man who may be connected to two Lexington robberies

Lexington police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a Euclid Avenue bank Wednesday.
A man walked into the Republic Bank at 641 Euclid Avenue at 11:45 a.m. and gave a note to the teller that demanded she give him money from her drawer, according to police. The teller gave him the money and he left in an older model white Ford Explorer.
The man is described as being in his mid to late twenties, standing about 5-foot-10 and having a slight build and brown hair, according to police. He was last seen wearing a brown plaid baseball cap, a blue UK T-shirt with a long-sleeved black T-shirt underneath, jeans and brown shoes.
Investigators believe the suspect in Wednesday’s robbery might be connected to a gas station robbery that happened Tuesday on Alexandria Drive.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
