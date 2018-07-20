She asked for a ride. Then he raped her behind a Lexington building, court documents say

A Lexington man was arrested early Thursday and charged with raping a woman who asked for a ride, according to court records.
Harry McDermott, 25, allegedly committed the rape Wednesday afternoon in the area of 1344 Devonport Drive in Lexington.
According to court documents, the victim told police that she was walking on Village Drive approaching Devonport when a man in a silver GMC SUV stopped and talked to her.
The victim told police that she asked the man in the SUV for a ride, but instead of taking her to her destination, the suspect drove behind a nearby apartment complex and began to forcibly remove the victim’s shorts.
She told the man to stop and tried to exit the vehicle but found the doors were locked, according to a search warrant.
After the alleged rape, the suspect pushed the victim out of the vehicle onto the nearby pavement, court documents said. Police found injuries on her that were “consistent with being pushed onto the pavement.”
As the suspect drove away, the victim was able to obtain the vehicle’s license plate number, which she later told police. She also told police that the suspect was wearing a maroon shirt and jeans, and that a Gatorade bottle was in the center console of the vehicle at the time of the alleged incident.
Police traced the license plate number to Keisha Williams; she told police that her boyfriend, Harry McDermott, was driving the 2015 GMC SUV at the time of the incident, according to the search warrant.
Police found McDermott at 251 Chippendale Court. He was dressed in a maroon shirt and jeans, and a search of the SUV found a Gatorade bottle in the center console, according to court documents. McDermott was arrested and declined to answer any police questions.
A photo lineup, which included a photo of McDermott, was shown to the victim, the search warrant said. The victim couldn’t make a positive identification, and told police that she would need a more recent photo of the suspect.
According to a search warrant, police collected McDermott’s clothes and DNA to be possibly matched with evidence from the victim. McDermott was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
Comments