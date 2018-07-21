Fayette County jail inmates hospitalized after apparent overdose

Four female inmates from the Fayette County Detention Center were taken to the hospital Saturday night, and an investigation has been launched into what happened.
City spokeswoman Susan Straub said health privacy rules prevented her from commenting on why the women were taken to a hospital, but scanner traffic indicated that the inmates were suffering from an overdose.
The Lexington Fire Department was called at 8:17 p.m. Straub said the fire department checked the area inside the jail for hazardous substances but did not find anything.
The women were being housed near each other but were not in the same cell, Straub said. She said “officers in the area observed that they were ill” and called for help.
She said “the jailer automatically launches an investigation” into situations such as this.
