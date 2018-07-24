Federal inmate’s sentence doubled after serious assault of another inmate in Lexington

A man convicted of seriously injuring another inmate while being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington had his nearly nine-year original sentence doubled.
Kevin Labracio Frazier was charged with assault after he reportedly repeatedly punched another inmate, Jordan Hughes, in the face and head Nov. 24 outside of a housing unit in the medical center, according to federal court records. . He was convicted in April.
Hughes was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for treatment of fractures to his right eye and a deep laceration under one of his eyes after the attack, according to court records.
Frazier had an extra nine years and seven months tacked on to a previous sentence.
In 2014, Frazier pleaded guilty in federal court in North Carolina to armed bank robbery and using a gun in a crime. He held up First South Bank in 2011. He was sentenced to nearly 9 years (106 months) in prison. He also was ordered to pay restitution — along with co-defendant Keith Edward Frazier — of $24,058 to the bank.
