Central Kentucky men sentenced to decades in prison for production of child porn

A Lexington man and a Nicholasville man will each spend at least 25 years in prison for production of child pornography.
Saul Aguilar-Andres, 20, admitted that in September and October of 2016 he used two minor victims to produce child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District. In January 2016, he posted those images to his Drop Box account.
The Lexington resident was given a 50-year sentence Monday and must serve 85 percent of it, which is more than 40 years, according to court documents. After his release from prison, Aguilar-Andres will have a lifetime of supervised release.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI in Lexington and Chicago, and the Lexington Police Department.
Jordan Combs, 29, of Nicholasville, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for getting minors to produce sexually explicit images he distributed, according to the Department of Justice.
Combs was convicted by a jury in March on 10 counts of receiving sexually explicit images in interstate commerce, four counts of producing the images, five counts of distributing them and one count of possessing the images, court documents show. He must serve 85 percent of his sentence. which is about 25 years. The prison sentence will be followed by a life term of supervised release.
The investigation was conducted by the Electronic Crimes Branch of the Kentucky State Police and the Department of Homeland Security.
