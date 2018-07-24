Negligence led to shooting of Lexington 18-year-old, police say.

An 18-year-old man who was shot in the back of the head Monday night was not shot out of anger, Lexington police said Tuesday morning.
Rick McFadden was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after being found on Strader Drive with a gunshot wound to the back of the head at 7:15 p.m. Monday, police Lt. Jackie Newman said.
A 22-year-old was charged with assault in the case, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. Erick Teutla was taken to the Fayette County jail.
Police spokesman Lt. Jervis Middleton said negligence with the gun and narcotic use were involved in the shooting. He was not able to go into specifics of the shooting.
The victim’s brother, Tyler Lee Deering, said McFadden went through surgery and was in the ICU Tuesday morning being watched as he recovers.
