He took off his shirt to fight the deputy who was trying to arrest him. The deputy won.

A London man was about to be arrested, but he was determined not to go down without a fight.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Taylor McDaniel responded to a call that Robert Kazee was “walking down the road, screaming and causing a disturbance” on Green Acres Road, eight miles south of London, about 3:50 p.m. Monday.
When McDaniel arrived, Kazee, 39, of London, was still in the road, according to the sheriff’s office.
McDaniel told Kazee that he was under arrest, and Kazee responded by taking his shirt off and fighting McDaniel.
“Deputy McDaniel was finally able to get Kazee into his cruiser,” but while McDaniel was driving to the jail, Kazee started kicking the windows of the cruiser, so McDaniel had to stop “and subdue Kazee,” the sheriff’s office said.
“During this time, Kazee assaulted Deputy McDaniel and Major Chuck Johnson,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Kazee was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center. He is charged with two counts of third-degree assault of a police officer, as well as public intoxication, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and menacing.
