Man shot while driving on Tates Creek Road, police say

A man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday after he was shot in the leg while driving on Tates Creek Road, according to police.
The man heard a bang and then pain in his leg while driving inbound on Tates Creek near Ashgrove Road around 12:50 a.m., police said. When he realized he was shot, he pulled in to Tates Creek Centre, roughly three miles away, and called police, it said.
When police arrived, the victim said he saw a white van parked around Ashgrove when he was shot. A bullet hole was found in the passenger side of his vehicle, police said.
The victim was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Police do not have any suspects.
