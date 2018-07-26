Man shot in leg while walking on North Broadway near ballpark

A man was taken to the hospital early Thursday after being shot while walking on North Broadway near Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
The incident happened around 2 a.m., when the man was walking down the street toward Fairlawn Avenue, police said.
Another man walked up to the victim and shot him in the leg, according to police.
After calling for help, the victim told officers he did not get a good look at the suspect. He was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no information on the suspect or a possible motive.
