Woman stabbed outside her Lexington apartment in attempted robbery, police say

A woman told Lexington Police she was stabbed outside of her apartment by a man who was attempting to steal her car early Thursday morning.
A little after 1 a.m. outside the woman’s apartment on Hollow Creek Drive off Russell Cave Road, a man approached the woman and demanded she hand over her car keys, police said.
The woman refused and the man cut her arm, before fleeing on foot toward New Circle Road, according to police.
Police said the suspect was wearing an orange sweatshirt but no additional information was given. She did not know the man who attacked her.
The woman was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
