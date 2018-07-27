Police say he robbed a Lexington gas station one day and a bank the next

A man wanted for robbery of a Lexington bank and gas station has been arrested.
Jonathan L. Slone, 28, is accused of robbing the Marathon station on Alexandria Drive on July 17 and the Republic Bank on Euclid Avenue on July 18, according to police.
Lexington police said they arrested Slone Friday on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, identity theft, giving a false name and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.
Police released surveillance video from both robberies, which they said helped them identify Slone.
Video of the Marathon robbery shows a man in a baseball cap waving a gun at an employee behind the counter, then taking cash from the register. The Republic footage showed a man wearing the same cap handing a note to the bank teller.
