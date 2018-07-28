Man dies after shooting outside home on Camelot Drive

One man has died after a shooting in Lexington late Friday.
Police who were called to 3532 Camelot Drive at 10:17 p.m. found one man dead at the scene.
Lexington police Lt. David Biroschik said there was an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles, both of which had more than one person inside. An occupant in one of the vehicles shot someone in the other vehicle, he said.
The victim’s identity was not released Friday night.
Biroschik said everyone involved in the incident had been identified and was being questioned. He did not have any information about what led up to the shooting. He said one of the people in one of the vehicles lived at the home where the shooting occurred.
“They’re still sorting a lot of things out,” Biroschik said. “It’s a confusing scene.”
Comments