‘It’s awful dadgum suspicious.’ Cars catch fire in three Lexington parking garages

Three cars caught fire in three separate downtown garages within hours on Saturday.
The Lexington Fire Department put out fires on the sixth floor of the Park Plaza parking garage on Main Street, on the third floor of the parking garage at South Broadway and High Street and on the fourth floor of the Helix parking garage on Main Street, said Major Harold Oney.
Oney said fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fires. When asked if arson is suspected, he responded: “It’s awful dadgum suspicious.”
He said Lexington police had agreed to provide added patrols of the downtown garages on Saturday night because of the fires.
The garages did not sustain any structural damage, Oney said.
Just before 7 p.m., about an hour after the third parking garage fire, firefighters were called to the Hyatt Regency hotel on Vine Street because of a report of a fire in a closet.
The cause of that fire was also under investigation.
