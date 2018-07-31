Man armed with shotgun robs Lexington hotel, escapes on foot into wooded area

Lexington police are searching for a man who robbed the Ramada Inn on North Broadway and fled on foot after locking himself out of his vehicle.
The robbery occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when the man entered the hotel armed with a shotgun and demanded money, according to police.
A hotel clerk hit a silent alarm after the suspect ran out with the money, police said.
The suspect had parked at a nearby Dollar General, but locked himself out, police said. When he heard police sirens, he used the shotgun to bash the window out and tossed it in the truck.
He then ran into trees near Interstate 75 to get away from police, according to police.
Police attempted to search for the suspect in the woods but were unable to find him.
The truck the suspect drove to the hotel was reported stolen out of Morehead, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600.
