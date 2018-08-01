Kentucky firefighter accused of exposing himself to boy in Walmart restroom.

A Middlesboro firefighter was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of intentionally exposing his genitals to a 10-year-old boy in a Walmart bathroom, according to media reports.
Police say the incident occurred on June 4, WRIL reported.
It’s the second arrest this year for Robert Chris England, who is now in the Bell County Detention Center on a first-degree indecent exposure charge, according to court records. He has a $25,000 cash bond.
In May, England was accused of stealing money from the Middlesboro Youth Football League, of which he was the president of at the time, according to WYMT. The TV station reported he used a checking account under the league name for personal gain.
At the time, England turned himself in to county clerk’s office and posted a $5,000 cash bond. He faced a theft by unlawful taking charge.
Comments