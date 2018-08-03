Kentucky man allegedly killed woman to ‘beat the demon’ from her stomach, reports say.

A Scott County man was jailed Thursday after admitting to beating a woman to death because God told him to, according to media reports.
Police were called to a Markham Drive home in Georgetown around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a neighbor found a woman lying on the floor of the home, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic.
The woman, whose name or age has not been released, was pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner, the News-Graphic reported.
Hunter Moore, 36, was in the home at the time and was taken into custody as a suspect, according to WKYT. While being questioning, Moore said he heard God tell him to drive out a demon in the woman, WKYT reported.
The suspect went downstairs with a baseball bat and hit the woman in the head, arms, knees and he then “attempted to beat the demon from the woman’s stomach”, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
According to LEX 18, the man then took the baseball bat upstairs. He later told police he felt bad for beating the woman.
Police were unable to determine the relationship between Moore and the woman.
Moore is in the Scott County Detention Center on a murder charge.
The Markham Drive home is less than a quarter-mile from Southern Elementary School, where a school open house was occurring at the time of the alleged murder, WKYT reported.
Comments