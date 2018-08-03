Former Kentucky teacher and coach pleads guilty to sex crimes involving underage students

A former Logan County teacher and coach agreed to a 12-year plea deal Thursday for various sex crimes against underage students.
Adam Decker pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree rape, four counts of third-degree sodomy, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of possession child porn, two counts of distributing obscene matter to minors and use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor in a reference sex offense, according to Logan County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Justin Crocker.
The former Chandlers Elementary teacher was employed by the Logan County school system from 2011 to 2017, according to WBKO. He was also a high school baseball coach and middle school basketball coach. The case was presented to the grand jury in June 2017.
As part of his plea agreement, Decker will be listed on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life, Crocker said.
He was initially charged with 10 counts each of rape and sexual abuse and 11 counts of sodomy prior to the plea deal.
Most of Decker’s offenses occurred with a 15-year-old girl in 2016 and 2017, though other victims were also listed in one of the indictments, according to the News-Democrat & Leader.
Decker has been out of jail on a $50,000 cash bond, Crocker said. The sentencing for Decker will occur in October.
“The plea agreement makes sure he will have multiple convictions with time in prison,” Crocker said. “He will be in the Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life and it provides closure for the family so they won’t have to relive the events in a trial. The victims’ family members were consulted in the process.”
